Image: Bigstock
5 Tech ETFs Outperforming the Market This Year
The technology sector has regained strong momentum lately, making it one of the outperforming sectors of this year. The S&P 500 Information Technology has gained 20.6% so far this year compared to a gain of 19.7% for the S&P 500 Index (read: Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF).
Robust earnings and diminishing worries about runaway inflation compelled investors to pile back into tech-oriented growth stocks. Q2 earnings from 87.6% of the sector’s market capitalization in the S&P 500 Index are up 65.7% from the same period last year on 25.7% higher revenues, with 96.8% beating EPS estimates and 93.7% beating revenue estimates.
The full COVID-19 vaccine approval from Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) and partner BioNTech bolstered the renewed optimism over global economic recovery. This will continue to boost technology spending.
Further, the sector outlook remains solid given the global digital shift with the acceleration in e-commerce for everything, ranging from remote working to entertainment and shopping. The rapid adoption of cloud computing, big data, IoT, wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality, AI, machine learning, digital communication and 5G technology will continue to drive the sector higher (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
Given this, investors might want to tap the space with the best-performing technology ETFs of this year. For them, we have highlighted some that could be excellent picks for investors seeking to benefit from the current trends:
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK - Free Report) – Up 40.4%
This fund is actively managed, providing investors global exposure to a basket of the leading companies engaged in the development and utilization of blockchain technologies. It has AUM of $1.2 billion in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 356,000 shares. The product holds a basket of 47 stocks with the American firms dominating about 71.5% of the portfolio, followed by Asia Pacific (20.9%). The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.71% (read: ETFs to Buy on Most-Bullish Wall Street Outlook in Two Decades).
iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW - Free Report) – Up 25.9%
This ETF offers exposure to 159 U.S. electronics, computer software and hardware, and informational technology companies by tracking the Dow Jones US Technology Index. The fund has amassed $8.6 billion in its asset base and charges 43 bps in fees and expenses. Volume is good as it exchanges nearly 506,000 shares in hand a day. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.
iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC - Free Report) – Up 23.6%
This is an active ETF that employs data science techniques to provide exposure to technology stocks. Software and services takes the largest share at 42.2% while media & entertainment, tech hardware & equipment, and semiconductors & semiconductor equipment round off the next spots with a double-digit exposure each. IETC has accumulated $134.2 million in its asset base and trades in a light volume of 24,000 shares. It charges 18 bps in annual fees (read: ETFs to Buy as Microsoft at Record High on Office 365 Price Hike).
3D Printing ETF (PRNT - Free Report) – Up 22.9%
PRNT follows the Total 3D-Printing Index, which is designed to track the price movement of companies involved in the 3D printing industry. It has a basket of 56 securities with 3D printing hardware taking the largest share at 50%, while CAD & 3D printing simulation services and 3D printing centers round off the next two with a double-digit allocation each. The fund charges 66 bps in annual fees while trading in an average daily volume of 90,000 shares. The ETF has amassed $510.9 million in its asset base.
iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN - Free Report) — Up 22.8%
This ETF provides exposure to telecom equipment, data networking and wireless equipment companies by tracking the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index. It holds 22 securities in its basket and has accumulated $108.4 million in its asset base. Expense ratio comes in at 0.43%. The product sees a lower volume of around 4,000 shares a day and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.