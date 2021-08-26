Pure Storage (PSTG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up

Pure Storage Inc. ( PSTG Quick Quote PSTG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of 14 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 180% and increased 133% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues increased 23% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $497 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The upside can be attributed to growth in subscription services, led by momentum in Pure as-a-Service and Evergreen offerings. Following the better-than-expected results, shares of Pure Storage are up more than 13.1% in the pre-market trading on Aug 26. The stock has gained 42.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 75.1%. Quarter Details
Product revenues (contributed 65.4% to total revenues) amounted to $324.9 million, up 19% on a year-over-year basis.
Subscription services revenues (34.6%) of $171.9 million surged 31% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to ongoing support contracts and robust adoption of Evergreen subscription services and Pure as-a-Service subscription, which includes Cloud Block Store. Pure as-a-Service revenues almost doubled on a year-over-year basis, noted management. Management reported that total revenues in the United States were up 25% and International revenues saw 18% year-over-year growth. Pure Storage is also gaining from growing clout of its latest second-generation FlashArray//C, a cost-effective storage array solution. This provides customers with higher performance capabilities and enables them to run complex cloud workloads on a single platform. In the quarter under review, FlashArray//C sales more than tripled on a year-over-year basis. Solid pipeline and synergies from Portworx acquisition, which strengthened capabilities for containerized and cloud-native applications, favored performance. Pure Storage reported 10% increase (or 380 new customers) in new customer acquisition in the reported quarter, driven primarily by strength in new enterprise customers. Margin Highlights
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level to 70.5%.
Non-GAAP Product gross margin expanded 20 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 70.3%. Non-GAAP Subscription gross margin came in at 70.7%, which expanded 150 bps on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of total revenues, came in at 61.1% that contracted 590 bps on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage reported a non-GAAP operating income of $46.6 million in fiscal second quarter compared with non-GAAP income of 11.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin stood at 9.4% compared with 2.8% reported in the prior-year quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Pure Storage exited the quarter ended Aug 1, 2021, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.285 billion compared with $1.234 billion as of May 2, 2021. As of Aug 2, long-term debt stood at $771 million compare with long-term debt of $763 million as of May 2, 2021
Cash flow from operations were $123.4 million compared with $21.4 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was $95.7 million compared with free cash outflow of $6.4 million in the previous quarter. During fiscal second quarter, the company returned $44 million to shareholders via share repurchases of more than 2.3 million shares, as part of the $200-million share repurchase authorization. Deferred revenues increased 26% to $909.8 million in the quarter under review. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) at the end of fiscal second quarter were $1.2 billion, up 25% on a year-over-year basis. The metric represents total committed non-cancelable future revenues. Guidance
Pure Storage expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues to be $530 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $496.3 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 20.9%.
Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal third quarter is expected to be $40 million. For fiscal 2022, Pure Storage expects revenues to be $2.04 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.96 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 16.5%. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $150 million. Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider
Pure Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Avnet ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) , Paycom Software ( PAYC Quick Quote PAYC - Free Report) and Silicon Motion Technology ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) . All the three stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rate of Avnet, Paycom and Silicon Motion is pegged at 25.4%, 25% and 8%, respectively.
