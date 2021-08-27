We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Winnebago Industries (WGO) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Winnebago Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGO's full-year earnings has moved 9.71% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that WGO has returned about 23.11% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 22.86% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Winnebago Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, WGO belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 40.45% so far this year, so WGO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track WGO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.