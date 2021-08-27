The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AutoNation, Arch Resources, Brunswick, Chewy and Conn's

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 27, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AutoNation, Inc. (
AN Quick Quote AN - Free Report) , Arch Resources, Inc. ( ARCH Quick Quote ARCH - Free Report) , Brunswick Corporation ( BC Quick Quote BC - Free Report) , Chewy, Inc. ( CHWY Quick Quote CHWY - Free Report) and Conn’s, Inc. ( CONN Quick Quote CONN - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Extends Record Run
Of late, investors are doubting the pace of economic recovery vis-à-vis the stock market's upward trajectory due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that may easily limit business activities and consumer outlays. Also, the spread of the highly-infectious delta variant may again lead to the government imposing lockdown measures, something that doesn't bode well for the economic recovery process.
In fact, from China's ports to New Zealand and even the United States, fresh cases of coronavirus have cropped up. Especially in the United States, the delta variant is spreading in places where vaccination rates are low.
However, there are signs that the impact of the delta variant in the United States is rising but at a slower pace. Such a positive development gives hope that consumer and business activities will pick up and help the economy stay afloat. Notably, the percentage rise in new cases in the United States as well as hospitalization rates has now begun to decline each week, a tell-tale sign that the delta variant may have reached its peak.
According to Raymond James' health policy research analyst, Chris Meekins, hospitalization as well as the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases is at 14.7% and 11.7%, respectively, a lot less than their respective rates of 37% and 32% two weeks ago, citing a
CNBC article.
Signs that the delta variant may be peaking, incidentally, boosted the stock market lately. To top it, upbeat second-quarter corporate earnings results coupled with positive earnings expectations for the current-quarter also buoyed investors' sentiments and helped offset doubts about economic growth in the near future.
As of Aug 18, 466 members of the S&P 500 reported second-quarter results, with earnings up 97.8% on 25.8% higher revenues. Meanwhile, 86.9% of the companies topped EPS estimates and 86.9% beat revenue estimates. In fact, for the third-quarter earnings season, expectation for earnings growth is pegged at 26.1% on 13.4% revenue growth (read more:
Strong Retail Sector Earnings).
Talking about the economy, recent developments in Washington also indicate that the economy in the near future is well-poised to get fiscal support and that should undoubtedly get reflected in the stock market's movements. After all, recently the house democrats approved the $3.5-trillion budget resolution. The $1-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has also been advanced.
Nonetheless, banking on such positives, the major stock indexes in the United States finished further into record territory on Aug 25. The Dow extended its gains for the fourth consecutive trading session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, in the meanwhile, booked their 51st and 30th record closing high of 2021, respectively.
The Nasdaq, by the way, had already topped the coveted 15,000-mark for the first time on Aug 24. It had taken 136 days for the tech-laden index to climb from the 14,000-mark to 15,000, per Dow Jones Market Data, citing a
MarketWatch article.
Thus, with the broader market gaining traction, it's prudent to invest in fundamentally-sound growth stocks for big gains in the near future. We have, thus, selected five such stocks that at present flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a
Growth Score of A or B. AutoNation is the largest automotive retailer in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 39% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 98.2%. Arch Resources is one of the largest coal producers in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 115.9% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 137.6%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Brunswick Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 5.9% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 58.8%. Chewy operates as an online pet retailer. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 20% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 33.3%. Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 11.5% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 4,766.67%.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
