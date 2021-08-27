Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 27, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • salesforce.com inc.’s (CRM - Free Report) shares gained 2,7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
  • NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP - Free Report) shares climbed 4.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
  • Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM - Free Report) jumped 9.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.24, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
  • Shares of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG - Free Report) soared 13.8% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.14, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) - free report >>

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - free report >>

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) - free report >>

Published in

computers retail