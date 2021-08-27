We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Vista Outdoor (VSTO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Vista Outdoor is one of 260 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. VSTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VSTO's full-year earnings has moved 71.95% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, VSTO has returned 72.18% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -3.88%. This means that Vista Outdoor is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, VSTO belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.89% so far this year, so VSTO is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on VSTO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.