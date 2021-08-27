In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Three-Tier Business Strategy Aids ADP Shares Amid High Debt
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) is currently benefitting from three-tier business strategy and DataCloud penetration.
The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 5.3% year over year. Total revenues of $3.74 billion beat the consensus mark by 2% and rose 11% year over year.
Notably, the stock has gained 46.5% in the past year compared with 42% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
How is ADP Doing?
ADP’s three-tier business strategy is helping it maintain and strengthen its position as a human capital management (“HCM”) technology and services provider. The company is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. It is expanding its international HCM and HRO businesses with established local, in-country software solutions and cloud-based multi-country solutions.
The company has been able to accelerate DataCloud penetration and increase investments in inside sales, mid-market migrations and service-alignment initiatives through its ongoing transformation initiatives. Through these programs, the company continues to innovate, improve operations, expand margins and enhance innovation abilities.
Meanwhile, ADP’s debt to total capital ratio of 0.34 at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 was higher than the previous quarter’s 0.26. A high debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates risk of insolvency in challenging times. The company’s cash and cash equivalent of $2.58 billion at the end of the -quarter was below its long-term debt level of $2.99 billion, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. The company had no current debt to clear off.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) , Equifax (EFX - Free Report) and TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Equifax and TransUnion is pegged at 23.1%, 15.2% and 22%, respectively.