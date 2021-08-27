In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Will Futu Holdings (FUTU) See Higher Revenues in Q2 Earnings?
Futu Holdings Limited(FUTU - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 31, before market opens.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Futu Holdings’ second-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $208.52 million, indicating a significant year-over-year growth of more than 100%.
The company’s top line is expected to have performed well in the quarter, driven by increased client retention and strength across total trading volume. The company’s superior product experience and focus on client servicing, coupled with its online and offline advertising, have helped it witness growth in both paying and registered clients. Overall, the company’s total client assets and wealth management business are likely to have experienced growth.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Futu Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.