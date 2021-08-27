Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Accenture (ACN) Arm Hires Data Strategy Expert for Defense

Read MoreHide Full Article

Accenture plc’s (ACN - Free Report) subsidiary Accenture Federal Services announced appointment of Dr. Portia Crowe as Chief Data Strategy Director for Defense.

Crowe is a data strategy expert with 20 years of experience and former Army Futures Command’s Network Cross Functional Team’s chief data officer. She was also the chief of Cyber Engineering and Operations, and Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Communications, Command, and Control Tactical Headquarters.

In her new role with Accenture, Crowe is expected to help implement artificial intelligence and machine-learning-based transformation strategies for Accenture’s federal customers and enable them get quickly accustomed to the everchanging digital world.

"I look forward to helping Accenture Federal Services’ clients keep pace with today’s digital world, solve vexing digital transformation challenges, and achieve operational efficiencies," said Crowe.

Accenture’s shares have gained 38.3% over the past year, outperforming the 30.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite while underperforming the 44.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Accenture PLC Price Accenture PLC Price

Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Some other similarly ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) , Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report)  and TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Cross Country and TransUnion is pegged at 23.1%, 9.9% and 22%, respectively.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:


ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) - free report >>

Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>

TransUnion (TRU) - free report >>

Published in

business-services