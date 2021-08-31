We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 2, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 89.3%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $482.5 million, indicating 41% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues as well as in professional services and other revenues, both benefiting from strong growth in customer base.
The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 39 cents, suggesting more than 100% jump from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth and operating strength are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DocuSign Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
DocuSign Inc. price-eps-surprise | DocuSign Inc. Quote
Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8% and improved 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.23 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 25.6% year over year.
IHS Markit’s (INFO - Free Report) second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.46 per share that beat the consensus mark by 9.8% and increased 58.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.7% and increased 27.5% year over year.