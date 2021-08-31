We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Signet Jewelers (SIG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Signet Jewelers (SIG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SIG and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
Signet Jewelers is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIG's full-year earnings has moved 46.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that SIG has returned about 194.43% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.62%. This means that Signet Jewelers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, SIG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 181.25% so far this year, meaning that SIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track SIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.