Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 31, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • DSP Group, Inc.’s (DSPG - Free Report) shares jumped 17.9% after the company reported that Synaptics agreed to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction of $22 per share.
  • Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX - Free Report) rose 4.8% after the company announced it will acquire VIA Motors valued at $450 million.
  • Oragenics, Inc.’s shares climbed 4.7% after the company reported that its SARS-CoV-2 spike protein produces neutralizing antibodies in mice with intramuscular and intranasal adjuvants.
  • Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) surged 46.7% after the company announced a partnership with Amazon allowing customers to purchase items with an installment plan.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) - free report >>

Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN) - free report >>

IDEANOMICS INC (IDEX) - free report >>

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Published in

medical tech-stocks