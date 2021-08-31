WesBanco (WSBC) New Share Buyback Plan Fails to Drive Stock

Shares of
Currently, WesBanco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Currently, WesBanco carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Similar Moves by Other Banks
Over the past few months, several banks have announced new share-repurchase programs. Some of these are Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB - Free Report) , First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW - Free Report) and Zions Bancorporation (ZION - Free Report) .
Civista Bancshares’ board of directors authorized the buyback of up to an aggregate $13.5 million of its outstanding shares. The plan will expire on Aug 10, 2022. First Financial Northwest announced a new share-repurchase program, under which it will buy back about 5% of the outstanding common stock or 476,000 shares.
Zions announced that its board of directors authorized additional share repurchases worth up to $200 million for the third quarter of this year. Earlier, in July, the company had announced third-quarter repurchase authorization worth up to $125 million. Thus, now, the total buyback authorization for the third quarter is $325 million.