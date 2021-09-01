We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is one of 628 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 8.28% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, NXPI has gained about 43.16% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 27.20%. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.93% so far this year, meaning that NXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NXPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.