Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Titan Machinery is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 18.31% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that TITN has returned about 46.70% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.05%. This means that Titan Machinery is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, TITN belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.20% so far this year, so TITN is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TITN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.