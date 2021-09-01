The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Thermo Fisher, BHP Group, Philip Morris and Chubb

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 1, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe Inc. (
ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) , BHP Group ( BHP Quick Quote BHP - Free Report) , Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM Quick Quote PM - Free Report) and Chubb Limited ( CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: Top Stock Reports for Adobe, Thermo Fisher and BHP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and BHP Group. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of
Adobe have modestly outperformed the Zacks Software industry in the year to date period (+33.1% vs. +32.5%) as the company continues to benefit from strong demand for its cloud products. The company's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products have been supporting its top-line growth.
Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives. Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user remain tailwinds. Lower end-market demand and high acquisition expenses remain major overhangs though.
(You can
) read the full research report on Adobe here >>> Thermo Fisher shares have gained +20.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry's gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that it has been expanding its inorganic growth profile on the back of several takeovers.
The company witnessed strong end market growth in the second quarter on the back of robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. Its second-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues, however, declined to $1.9 billion from the prior quarter's $2.9 billion. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape are other major threats to the company.
(You can
) read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>
Shares of
BHP Group have lost -13.2% in the past three months against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry's loss of -9.9%, however, BHP Group's fiscal 2021 revenues and underlying attributable profit improved year over year.
The Zacks analyst believes that strong cash generation, investment in growth projects and higher operational efficacy, as well as solid long-term outlook for metal prices bode well for BHP Group. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth as well. The spread of the Delta variant is likely to play a spoilsport for the company. Higher input costs and the recent drop in iron ore prices also remain concerns.
(You can
) read the full research report on BHP Group here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Philip Morris International and Chubb.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Thermo Fisher, BHP Group, Philip Morris and Chubb
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 1, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe Inc. (ADBE - Free Report) , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO - Free Report) , BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) , Philip Morris International Inc. (PM - Free Report) and Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Adobe, Thermo Fisher and BHP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and BHP Group. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Adobe have modestly outperformed the Zacks Software industry in the year to date period (+33.1% vs. +32.5%) as the company continues to benefit from strong demand for its cloud products. The company's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products have been supporting its top-line growth.
Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives. Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user remain tailwinds. Lower end-market demand and high acquisition expenses remain major overhangs though.
(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)
Thermo Fisher shares have gained +20.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Instruments industry's gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that it has been expanding its inorganic growth profile on the back of several takeovers.
The company witnessed strong end market growth in the second quarter on the back of robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. Its second-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues, however, declined to $1.9 billion from the prior quarter's $2.9 billion. Foreign currency fluctuations and competitive landscape are other major threats to the company.
(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)
Shares of BHP Group have lost -13.2% in the past three months against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry's loss of -9.9%, however, BHP Group's fiscal 2021 revenues and underlying attributable profit improved year over year.
The Zacks analyst believes that strong cash generation, investment in growth projects and higher operational efficacy, as well as solid long-term outlook for metal prices bode well for BHP Group. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth as well. The spread of the Delta variant is likely to play a spoilsport for the company. Higher input costs and the recent drop in iron ore prices also remain concerns.
(You can read the full research report on BHP Group here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Philip Morris International and Chubb.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.