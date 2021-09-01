We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
India ETF (INDY) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have India 50 iShares ETF (INDY - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of INDY are up approximately 55.3% from their 52-week low of $33.00/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
INDY in Focus
The underlying Nifty 50 Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by free float market capitalization whose equity securities trade in the Indian securities markets.. The expense ratio is 0.90%.
Why the move?
Indian shares hit all-time highs thanks to gains in technology and some telecom stocks. The country's economy likely recovered in the April-June quarter from a slump last year thanks to improved manufacturing, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 45.48. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.