Viavi (VIAV) Automates Vodafone Unit Network With NITRO GEO Platform
Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) has collaborated with Vodafone Portugal for the deployment of a subscriber-centric, app-aware intelligence platform — NITRO GEO — on the latter’s network. It provides analytics in near real-time and is General Data Protection Regulation-compliant. Vodafone Portugal is a subsidiary of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) .
The innovative platform judiciously captures, curates and analyzes mobile events across the radio access network based on location and application. This enables service providers to gather valuable insights and identify the root cause of service-specific issues, thereby enhancing the overall customer experience.
Driven by robust characteristics, the innovative offering comes as a boon especially at a time when mobile network operators are facing recurrent challenges of minimizing subscriber churn, aggravated by higher service and network complexities. With the usage of NITRO GEO, Vodafone Portugal has witnessed a significant reduction in subscriber grievances.
Viavi is recognized as a global provider of best-in-class network test and monitoring solutions to enterprises, communications service providers and government customers. The company capitalizes on future-proof technologies such as network slicing, Massive MIMO and network function virtualization for reliable 5G installations in a phased manner.
The NITRO GEO platform enables operators to gain access to a rich source of app-aware analytics and insights to improve network performance while ensuring service quality. It accurately captures, locates and analyzes data from subscriber events and gives a clear understanding of customer experience while enabling network monetization and automating network optimization.
Given Viavi’s decades-long expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence, Vodafone Portugal will be able to leverage sophisticated and accurate analytics to automate context-driven workflows for faster troubleshooting as part of this critical network intelligence initiative. This will ensure reduced time to resolution.
With the exponential growth of 4G and 5G networks, service providers are adopting more advanced networking technologies to eliminate manual intervention, and Viavi’s NITRO GEO aptly serves the purpose, thanks to its automated intelligence. Viavi is likely to emerge as a strong partner by not only enhancing Vodafone Portugal’s network infrastructure but also maximizing the value of this platform with consistent support and development.
Viavi’s solutions are well positioned to meet rapidly changing industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. Boasting a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, the Scottsdale, AZ-based company anticipates leveraging major secular growth trends in 5G wireless, fiber and 3D sensing to achieve higher revenues and profitability with a flexible capital structure.
The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has gained 21.6% compared with the industry's growth of 30.6% in the past year.
