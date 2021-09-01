Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 1, 2021

  • NetEase, Inc.’s (NTES - Free Report) shares jumped 8.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.
  • Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN - Free Report) surged 23.4% after the company announced that its SON-1410 has been selected for melanoma and renal cancers development candidate.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (EGRX - Free Report) shares jumped 10.2% after the company reported it was granted additional patent for Bendamustine Franchise.
  • Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV - Free Report) rose 4.6% after the company and REV Group subsidiary Collins Bus entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture and deploy zero-emission, all-electric Type A school buses.

