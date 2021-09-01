Why Is Timken (TKR) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Timken (
TKR Quick Quote TKR - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Timken due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Timken Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y
Timken’s second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings per share of $1.36 in the quarter under review compared with 82 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues in the quarter were a record $1,063 million, up 32% from the year-ago quarter driven by strong organic growth across most end-market sectors, favorable currency translation and contribution from the Aurora Bearing acquisition. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Costs and Margins
Cost of sales was up 33% to $761 million from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased 31% year over year to $302 million. Gross margin was 28.4% compared with 28.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 33% year over year to $149 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year over year to $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 18.8% compared with 20.4% in the prior-year quarter. Segment Performance
The Mobile Industries segment revenues improved 44% to $494 million from the year-ago quarter. This upside can primarily be attributed to higher shipments in the off-highway, heavy truck and automotive sectors, and the favorable impact of currency translation. The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 73% year over year to $67 million as higher volume and related manufacturing performance were partially offset by the impact of rising material and logistics costs and SG&A expenses, and unfavorable mix.
The Process Industries segment revenues rose 23% year over year to $569 million in second-quarter 2021, primarily driven by strong organic growth in most sectors led by distribution, renewable energy and general industrial sectors and favorable impact of currency translation. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA climbed 10% year over year to $142 million. Impact of higher volume, and favorable currency were partially offset by higher SG&A expenses and material and logistics costs. Financial Position
Timken had cash and cash equivalents of $305 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, down from the $320 million witnessed at the end of the 2020. Cash flow from operations was around $147 million in the quarter compared with $247 million in the second quarter of 2020. Timken raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 30 cents per share and paid its 396th consecutive quarterly dividend in June.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2021 was $1.4 billion, flat compared with Dec 31, 2020. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was at 1.7 at the end of second-quarter 2021. Guidance for 2021
Timken expects revenue to be up approximately 19% at the mid-point year over year. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.15 and $5.45. The mid-point of the guided range reflects year-over-year growth of around 30%.
Despite persisting supply chain challenges and cost headwinds, the company anticipates record revenues and earnings in 2021 aided by improving markets and strong operational execution. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Timken has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Timken has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is Timken (TKR) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Timken (TKR - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Timken due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Timken Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Improve Y/Y
Timken’s second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share was $1.37, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by a margin of 3%. The bottom line, however, improved 34% year over year, benefiting from higher volume, favorable manufacturing performance and the benefit of currency, which offset higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, rising material and logistics costs, and unfavorable mix.
On a reported basis, the company delivered earnings per share of $1.36 in the quarter under review compared with 82 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues in the quarter were a record $1,063 million, up 32% from the year-ago quarter driven by strong organic growth across most end-market sectors, favorable currency translation and contribution from the Aurora Bearing acquisition. The top line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Costs and Margins
Cost of sales was up 33% to $761 million from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased 31% year over year to $302 million. Gross margin was 28.4% compared with 28.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 33% year over year to $149 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year over year to $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 18.8% compared with 20.4% in the prior-year quarter.
Segment Performance
The Mobile Industries segment revenues improved 44% to $494 million from the year-ago quarter. This upside can primarily be attributed to higher shipments in the off-highway, heavy truck and automotive sectors, and the favorable impact of currency translation. The segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged 73% year over year to $67 million as higher volume and related manufacturing performance were partially offset by the impact of rising material and logistics costs and SG&A expenses, and unfavorable mix.
The Process Industries segment revenues rose 23% year over year to $569 million in second-quarter 2021, primarily driven by strong organic growth in most sectors led by distribution, renewable energy and general industrial sectors and favorable impact of currency translation. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA climbed 10% year over year to $142 million. Impact of higher volume, and favorable currency were partially offset by higher SG&A expenses and material and logistics costs.
Financial Position
Timken had cash and cash equivalents of $305 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021, down from the $320 million witnessed at the end of the 2020. Cash flow from operations was around $147 million in the quarter compared with $247 million in the second quarter of 2020. Timken raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 30 cents per share and paid its 396th consecutive quarterly dividend in June.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2021 was $1.4 billion, flat compared with Dec 31, 2020. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was at 1.7 at the end of second-quarter 2021.
Guidance for 2021
Timken expects revenue to be up approximately 19% at the mid-point year over year. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.15 and $5.45. The mid-point of the guided range reflects year-over-year growth of around 30%.
Despite persisting supply chain challenges and cost headwinds, the company anticipates record revenues and earnings in 2021 aided by improving markets and strong operational execution.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates flatlined during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Timken has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Timken has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.