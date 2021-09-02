Zacks Market Edge Highlights: BOIL, Freeport McMoran, DBB, GLD and Komatsu

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 2, 2021 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
How to Invest in Commodities Right Now
Welcome to Episode #284 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.
Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.
This week she’s joined by Jeremy Mullin, Zacks Stock Strategist and the editor of the Commodity Innovator newsletter, to discuss what is happening in the volatile commodity markets.
What was hot to start the year, like lumber, no longer is. Lumber prices are now in the red for the year.
But natural gas is up 75% year-to-date and coffee is up 55%.
Even crude is holding onto its big 2021 rally.
But what is happening with gold and silver as inflation fears remain elevated?
Natural Gas, Copper and Aluminum are Red Hot
If you want to invest in the red-hot natural gas market, which Jeremy calls very volatile right now, one way is the
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ( BOIL Quick Quote BOIL - Free Report) .
It’s up 136% year-to-date.
Copper is near 10-year highs as the economy reopens.
Investors can buy a copper miner like
Freeport McMoran ( FCX Quick Quote FCX - Free Report) or they can buy the Invesco Base Metals Fund ( DBB Quick Quote DBB - Free Report) which owns both copper and sizzling hot aluminum.
Aluminum is also at a 10-year high.
Gold and Agriculture
What about gold as an inflation play?
Investors can buy gold through the
SPDR Gold Shares ETF ( GLD Quick Quote GLD - Free Report) but it’s down about 5% year-to-date even with the inflation worries.
Agriculture is another hot commodity area.
You can buy wheat, soybeans and corn, or you can buy those involved in the industry, like equipment manufacturer
Komatsu ( KMTUY Quick Quote KMTUY - Free Report) , which is trading with a forward P/E of just 14.
What else should you know about commodities right now?
Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities.
