We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Juniper (JNPR) and Intel Ink Deal to Boost ORAN Ecosystem
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) has announced a collaboration with Intel (INTC - Free Report) to boost the Open RAN (ORAN) ecosystem.
The move reflects Juniper’s ongoing efforts to bring openness and innovation to a closed-off part of the network. This will provide a faster route-to-market for service providers and enterprises to deliver 5G, artificial intelligence and edge computing.
Juniper is an active member of the O-RAN Alliance, contributing to six working groups and serving as chair and co-chair of the slicing and use-case task groups, respectively.
The stock has gained 26% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A major portion of service providers’ capital expenditures is for RAN, primarily due to limited vendor choice and closed architectures. Juniper is committed to bringing an experience-first network to customers through automation and intelligent control.
Per the initiative, Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) and Intel FlexRAN platform are pre-integrated to enhance the usability of an ORAN-compliant Intelligent RAN system. It also includes collaborative R&D work with Intel Labs for RIC platform-specific apps to improve customer experience, and joint customer testbeds with Intel to validate the performance-improving implementation.
Juniper is part of the innovation team that is building joint customer solutions in Intel’s 5G Lab. The validation of FlexRAN and RIC solutions will help service providers to overcome integration challenges and accelerate time-to-market.
Juniper, which has been committed to open infrastructures, is supporting the work that Intel has undertaken with its FlexRAN ecosystem. Through this collaboration, it will be able to deliver cloud-native routing, automation, intelligence and assurance solutions and services that are optimized for customers’ needs.
Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled Juniper to capitalize on improving end-market conditions. Due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors, Juniper is experiencing a component scarcity, which is resulting in extended lead times of certain products and elevated costs.
The company continues to strengthen its supply chain to enhance its resiliency and limit disruptions. Juniper is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects.
Juniper currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) and InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , both flaunting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
InterDigital pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 536%, on average.