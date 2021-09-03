We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Technology ETF (IGM) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM - Free Report) is probably on radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up roughly 48% from its 52-week low price of $290.44/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
IGM in Focus
This fund offers broad exposure to the technology sector, and technology-related companies in the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. It has key holdings in interactive media & services, semiconductors, systems software, application software, and data processing & outsourced services. The product charges 43 bps in fees per year (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The technology corner of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given that the tech-laden Nasdaq is hitting record highs. Most of the rally has been powered by renewed buying in the high-growth tech giants on easing of tapering fears as well as optimism over a sustained economic recovery.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IGM has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook. Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, many of the segments that make up this ETF have a strong Zacks Industry Rank. So, there is definitely some promise for those who want to ride this surging ETF a little further.