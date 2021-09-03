We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Booz Allen's (BAH) National Security Business Hires New SVP
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) yesterday announced the appointment of Frank Calvelli as a senior vice president ("SVP") within its national security business. In his new role, Calvelli will be supervising the company’s work across intelligence and space, aimed at boosting transformation and integration for supporting the national security sector.
Previously, Calvelli served as principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (“NRO”) for 8 years, wherein he monitored the agency’s highly technical, 3,500-person organization and oversaw a portfolio of programs, including satellite and ground development, mission operations, and facilities. Overall, his 34-year government career also includes systems engineering, satellite and ground acquisition, and mission operations at the NRO and work at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Considering Calvelli’s multifaceted experience, the latest appointment is expected to help Booz Allen strengthen its space business and solidify its foothold in the intelligence community.
Judi Dotson, executive vice president at Booz Allen, stated, "Frank’s deep expertise is tremendously valuable to the transformation journey of our space portfolio."
Steve DelBusso, SVP at Booz Allen, stated, "With his unmatched insights into government and the field, Frank will help accelerate this transformation and take our strategic integration journey to the next level."
