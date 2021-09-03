Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Booz Allen's (BAH) National Security Business Hires New SVP

Read MoreHide Full Article

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) yesterday announced the appointment of Frank Calvelli as a senior vice president ("SVP") within its national security business. In his new role, Calvelli will be supervising the company’s work across intelligence and space, aimed at boosting transformation and integration for supporting the national security sector.

Previously, Calvelli served as principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (“NRO”) for 8 years, wherein he monitored the agency’s highly technical, 3,500-person organization and oversaw a portfolio of programs, including satellite and ground development, mission operations, and facilities. Overall, his 34-year government career also includes systems engineering, satellite and ground acquisition, and mission operations at the NRO and work at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Considering Calvelli’s multifaceted experience, the latest appointment is expected to help Booz Allen strengthen its space business and solidify its foothold in the intelligence community.

Judi Dotson, executive vice president at Booz Allen, stated, "Frank’s deep expertise is tremendously valuable to the transformation journey of our space portfolio."

Steve DelBusso, SVP at Booz Allen, stated, "With his unmatched insights into government and the field, Frank will help accelerate this transformation and take our strategic integration journey to the next level."

Over the past six months, shares of Booz Allen have gained 3.6% compared with 4.6% rise of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Booz Allen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax (EFX - Free Report) , BGSF Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) and Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, BGSF and Avis Budget is 15.2%, 20% and 57.2%, respectively.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) - free report >>

Published in

business-services