Company News for Sep 3, 2021

  • Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN - Free Report) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 92 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents.
  • Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) jumped 5.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61.
  • GMS Inc.’s (GMS - Free Report) shares rose 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
  • Shares of BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) surged 11.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.35 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

