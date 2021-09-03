We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MDU Resources (MDU) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for MDU Resources (MDU - Free Report) . Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is MDU Resources due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
MDU Resources' Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MDU Resources reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 50 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 5.7%. The same was on par with the year-ago level.
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1,423.7 million, up 4.5% from $1,362.9 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenues in the electric, natural gas distribution and regulated pipeline improved 8% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $260.6 million. Revenues in non-regulated pipeline, construction materials and contracting, construction services and other segments moved up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1,163.1 million.
Highlights of the Release
For the quarter under review, operating expenses of $1,286 million increased 5% from the prior-year period’s $1,224.6 million.
Operating income was $137.7 million, down 0.4% year over year.
The company’s interest expenses of $23.4 million were down 5.6% from $24.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the construction services business had a backlog of $1.32 billion compared to $1.31 billion onJun 30, 2020.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the construction materials business had a backlog of $912 million, up from $875 million year over year.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2021 were $58 million compared with $59.5 million at 2020 end.
Long-term debt amounted to $2,335.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021 compared with $2,211.6 million on Dec 31, 2020.
The company’s net cash provided by operating activities in the first two quarters of 2021 was $182.8 million compared with $261.4 million in the comparable period of 2020.
Guidance
MDU Resources reaffirmed its 2021 earnings per share guidance at $2-$2.15. This estimate is based on several assumptions, of which worth mentioning are normal weather and a continued addition to the electric and natural gas customers at 1-2% rate, annually. In the long term, the utility expects earnings to grow 5-8% on an annual basis.
It reduced its investment plans to $806 million from $810.5 million in the ongoing year. It plans to invest $3,027 million during the 2021-2025 forecast period.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.