We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) closed at $48.86, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 1.68% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
LUV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LUV to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.77 billion, up 166.11% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.55 per share and revenue of $16.17 billion, which would represent changes of +75.08% and +78.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LUV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.97% lower. LUV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.