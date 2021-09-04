We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT - Free Report) closed at $46.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 2.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
UCTT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UCTT is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $543.97 million, up 49.74% from the year-ago period.
UCTT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.29% and +44.92%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. UCTT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, UCTT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.56, so we one might conclude that UCTT is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that UCTT has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UCTT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.