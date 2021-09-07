We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
American Airlines (AAL) to End Unvaccinated Staff Special Leaves
American Airlines Group (AAL - Free Report) will do away with special leaves for unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19 and need to quarantine, starting next month.
While the special leave policy will still be available to fully vaccinated employees who fall sick with the virus, unvaccinated staff will have to use their sick time or medical leave for absence from work on the same ground.
In a memo to its staff, which was seen by Reuters, the carrier said, "Given there is an FDA-approved vaccine, pandemic leave will only be offered to team members who are fully vaccinated and who provide their vaccination card to us."
American Airlines Group Inc. Price
American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote
Amid rising coronavirus cases, several airline companies are adopting measures to push their employees to get inoculated, so that operations can be protected as much as possible. American Airlines’ scrapping of special leaves for unvaccinated employees coincided with Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) cessation of special COVID pay for unvaccinated employees who miss work due to the disease. The airline also requires all new hires to be vaccinated and is rewarding employees who provide proof of vaccination with a $200 payment. United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) has also imposed vaccine mandates on all its domestic employees.
In a different approach to get employees vaccinated, last month, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) announced that effective Nov 1, it will add a monthly surcharge of $200 on healthcare plans of unvaccinated employees. Additionally, effective Sep 30, the carrier will be providing COVID pay protection only to fully vaccinated employees who suffer from breakthrough infections.
Each of the stocks mentioned above carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.