The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, CVS Health, BHP Group, Autodesk and DISH Network

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 7, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) , CVS Health Corporation (CVS - Free Report) , BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) , Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK - Free Report) and DISH Network Corp. (DISH - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Verizon, CVS Health and BHP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Verizon, CVS Health, and BHP Group. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Verizon shares have lagged the Zacks Wireless Industry over the last 6 months (+0.9% vs. +2.6%), but the Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to benefit from a disciplined network strategy and a customer-centric business model. Supported by a focused roadmap for technology leadership, the company witnessed a healthy demand curve across core businesses. Verizon expects to continue this momentum, driven by diligent execution of operational plans along with dedicated 5G endeavors.
However, Verizon operates in an intensely competitive U.S. wireless market that strains margins. Hefty expenses on promotions and lucrative discounts to attract customers hamper its profitability. The high auctioning expenses for the mid-band spectrum is likely to further compromise Verizon’s margins.
(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)
Shares of CVS Health have modestly outperformed the Zacks Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry in the last three months (+0.6% vs. -1.5%). In fact, CVS Health's second-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues across all the three operating segments in the second quarter performed ahead of the company’s expectations. Increased full-year guidance is indicative of this bullish trend to continue through the rest of 2021.
The company noted that consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people are using technology more while staying indoors. The Zacks analyst believes that in the second quarter, the company has achieved higher levels of engagement across digital assets. However, second-quarter adjusted earnings declined year over year on escalating costs and expenses which are putting pressure on both the margins. Also, the repeal of the HIF for 2021 hampered growth.
(You can read the full research report on CVS Health here >>>)
BHP Group shares have gained +15.2% over the past year against the Zacks Mining – Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +17.1%. In fact, BHP Group’s iron ore production in fiscal 2021 rose 2% to 254 Mt (million tons) aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). In fiscal 2022, the company expects to produce between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore backed by productivity improvements at WAIO.
The Zacks analyst believes that higher input costs and the recent drop in iron ore prices due to curbs on steel production in China remains a concern. Nevertheless, BHP Group will gain on efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt.
(You can read the full research report on BHP Group here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Autodesk and DISH Network.
