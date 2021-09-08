Back to top

Company News for Sep 7, 2021

  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO - Free Report) rose 1.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $6.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.88.
  • MongoDB, Inc.’s (MDB - Free Report) shares rallied 26.3% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.24, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.41.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s (HPE - Free Report) shares gained 0.6% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
  • DocuSign, Inc.’s (DOCU - Free Report) shares advanced 5.3% after the company delivered fiscal second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39.

