Is Ally Financial (ALLY) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ALLY and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Ally Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ALLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLY's full-year earnings has moved 30.47% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ALLY has returned 40.69% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 21.21%. As we can see, Ally Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, ALLY belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 48.30% so far this year, meaning that ALLY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
ALLY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.