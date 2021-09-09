We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 6.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Apellis' Q2 Earnings & Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates
Apellis reported second-quarter 2021 loss per share of $2.72, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.70. The company had reported a loss of $1.57 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues of $0.6 million comprising solely Empaveli sales also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 million. In the year-ago quarter, the company did not record any revenues.
Quarter in Detail
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $145.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $87.1million for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to cost under the Beam collaboration.
General and administrative expenses were $49 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $28.4million reported in the year-ago quarter. The rise was due to high cost of commercial activities and high employee-related other costs.
Apellis ended the second quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $599 million, lower than $723.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.
VGM Scores
At this time, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.