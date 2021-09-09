We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
H&R Block (HRB) Up 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for H&R Block (HRB - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is H&R Block due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
H&R Block reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39. Quarterly revenues came in at $1.05 billion.
U.S. assisted tax preparation, U.S. royalties, U.S. DIY tax preparation and international revenues came in at $608.3 million, $60.5 million, $132.4 million and $81.1 million respectively.
Emerald Card, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan and Wave revenues were $48.1 million, $34.4 million and $18.5 million respectively. Net income came in at $243.7 million.
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.
At this time, H&R Block has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
H&R Block has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.