We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $261.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 2.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FDX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 21, 2021. On that day, FDX is projected to report earnings of $4.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.56 billion, up 11.61% from the year-ago period.
FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.26 per share and revenue of $90.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.01% and +7.6%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. FDX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note FDX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.
Investors should also note that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.