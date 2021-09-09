We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) closed at $63.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the home construction supplier had gained 9.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
LPX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LPX to post earnings of $3.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 33.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.59 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +215.31% and +50.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.68% higher. LPX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, LPX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.76.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
