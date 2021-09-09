Zacks.com featured highlights include: American Airlines, ArcBest, Best Buy, Peabody Energy and Abercrombie & Fitch

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 9, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are American Airlines Group Inc. (
AAL Quick Quote AAL - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation ( ARCB Quick Quote ARCB - Free Report) , Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY Quick Quote BBY - Free Report) , Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU Quick Quote BTU - Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) . 5 Stocks to Watch After Recent Broker Upgrade
The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the United States is threatening to derail the economic recovery that was witnessed in the last few months. The downbeat jobs data for August is primarily due to the Delta strain-induced spike in COVID-19 cases. According to most market watchers, this unfortunate scenario caused a subdued job growth scene.
This uncertainty-filled backdrop is more than enough to unsettle even the steadiest investors. However, irrespective of the surroundings, investors want to make handsome profits from their chosen portfolio of stocks. The task is easier said than done. With a universe of stocks flooding the market at any point of time, it is highly likely that individual investors without any proper guidance will end up with a wrong selection of stocks for his/her portfolio, thereby ruining the prospects of reaping gains.
Who Are the Experts & Why?
The "experts" in the field of investing are brokers. They are equipped with detailed knowledge of the space.
Brokers, irrespective of their types (sell-side, buy-side or independent), have at their disposal a lot more information on a company and its potential than individual investors. To attain their objective, they go through minute details of the publicly available financial documents apart from attending company conference calls and other presentations.
Estimate revisions by brokers serve as an important pointer regarding the price of a stock. In fact, a rating upgrade generally leads to stock price appreciation. Similarly, the price of a stock may plummet following a rating downgrade.
Zacks.com featured highlights include: American Airlines, ArcBest, Best Buy, Peabody Energy and Abercrombie & Fitch
Chicago, IL – September 9, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) , ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) , Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) , Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU - Free Report) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) .
5 Stocks to Watch After Recent Broker Upgrade
