Logitech (LOGI) Boosts Shareholder Return With Dividend Hike
Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) recently raised its quarterly dividend rate, highlighting the company’s sustained focus on enhancing shareholders’ wealth. The company’s board has authorized a 10% hike in its quarterly dividend to CHF (Swiss Franc) 87 cents per share, bringing the annualized dividend rate to CHF 3.48 per share. This marks an increase of 18 cents from the prior pay out rate of 69 cents a share.
The new dividend will be payable Sep 22 to shareholders of record as on Sep 21, 2021. This is the sixth time that Logitech has hiked the dividend rate since it started paying in September 2012.
The company’s strong balance sheet and cash flow provide it with the financial flexibility to undertake shareholder-friendly initiatives and invest further to expand in newer markets. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company does not have any long-term debt. It generated operating cash flow of $115 million in first-quarter fiscal 2022, and ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $1.50 billion.
Apart from strategic investments, continued focus on such shareholder-friendly initiatives will boost the company’s shares further. Some other companies with a consistent track record of returning excess cash through share repurchases and dividends are Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Avnet (AVT - Free Report) and Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) .
These initiatives raise the market value of the stock apart from enhancing shareholder returns. Companies boost investor confidence through share repurchases and dividend pay outs, persuading them to either buy or hold the scrip.
Logitech is benefiting from solid demand for its products in the Gaming, Creativity & Productivity, and Video Collaboration units. Its continued focus on bolstering cloud-based video conferencing services is aiding it to robustly expand the clientele base.
Growing adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets are fueling the demand for the company’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech’s expanding partner base with three of its major partners, Google, Microsoft and Zoom Video, is key to its top-line performance. Also, acquisitions like Streamlabs — a leading tool provider for professional streamers, and ASTRO Gaming — a popular console gaming headset maker are major positives.
Logitech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).