Is Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Continental Resources (CLR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CLR and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.
Continental Resources is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CLR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLR's full-year earnings has moved 82.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CLR has moved about 129.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 19.51% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Continental Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CLR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 69.24% this year, meaning that CLR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on CLR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.