Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Covenant Logistics Group is one of 136 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 32.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CVLG has moved about 54.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 8.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, CVLG belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.94% this year, meaning that CVLG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on CVLG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.