We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Darling Ingredients (DAR) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Darling Ingredients is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 186 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAR's full-year earnings has moved 31.60% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, DAR has returned 27.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 5.19% on average. This means that Darling Ingredients is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, DAR belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.80% so far this year, so DAR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to DAR as it looks to continue its solid performance.