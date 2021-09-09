We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has CarMax (KMX) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of CarMax (KMX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
CarMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 24.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, KMX has gained about 39.10% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 2.75%. This means that CarMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, KMX is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.22% so far this year, so KMX is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track KMX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.