Has The Mosaic (MOS) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of The Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Mosaic is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 250 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS's full-year earnings has moved 54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, MOS has gained about 35.29% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 10.12%. This means that The Mosaic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, MOS is a member of the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.64% so far this year, so MOS is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track MOS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.