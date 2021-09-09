We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $96, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil company had lost 6.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CVX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.16, up 1863.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.79 billion, up 70.9% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $146.49 billion, which would represent changes of +3470% and +54.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.7% higher. CVX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note CVX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.63.
It is also worth noting that CVX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.57 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.