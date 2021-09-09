We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hologic (HOLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) closed at $79.95, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device maker had gained 5.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOLX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HOLX to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, down 24.22% from the year-ago period.
HOLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.76 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +94.97% and +41.42%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HOLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, HOLX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 44.42, which means HOLX is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that HOLX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.