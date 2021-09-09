We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $18.05, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 14.5% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE to post earnings of $1.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.91 billion, up 66.39% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $64.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +170.14% and +62.06%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.96% lower within the past month. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, VALE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.65.
Meanwhile, VALE's PEG ratio is currently 0.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 252, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.