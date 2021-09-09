We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Crescent Point Energy (CPG - Free Report) closed at $3.42, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.46% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil producer had lost 5.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CPG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2021. On that day, CPG is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CPG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. CPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.