Zacks.com featured highlights include: Best Buy, Atlas Air Worldwide, Genpact, Arch Capital and Nutrien

Chicago, IL – September 10, 2021 – Stocks in this week's article are Best Buy Co., Inc. (
BBY), Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW), Genpact Limited (G), Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and Nutrien Ltd. (NTR).

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth Worth Betting On Right Now
Investors often fail to watch for sales growth while selecting stocks as a company's stock price is usually sensitive to its earnings momentum. Yet, earnings are not the be-all and end-all in the sense that books can be easily manipulated. That's why sales should always be taken into consideration.
Sales growth is an important indicator of a company's health and ability to sustain its business. It offers investors an insight into product demand and pricing power. The main advantage is that the sales figure is generally not manipulated and is less volatile than earnings.
Without some revenue growth, bottom-line improvement may not be sustainable in the long term. While a company can show earnings strength by reducing expenses, a sustainable bottom-line recovery usually requires sales growth.
Focusing exclusively on sales growth is not enough though. A healthy sales growth rate is certainly a positive indicator for picking good stocks, but it does not ensure profits. So, taking into consideration a company's cash position along with its sales number can prove to be a more dependable strategy.
Substantial cash on hand and a steady cash flow give a company more flexibility regarding business decisions and potential investments. Cash also enables a company to endure market downturns. Most importantly, a sufficient cash position indicates that revenues are being channelized in the right direction.
