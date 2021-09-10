The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Abbott Laboratories, Intel, Qualcomm, Shopify and TJX Companies

For Immediate Release
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – September 10, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) , Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) , QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) , Shopify Inc. (SHOP - Free Report) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Stock Reports for Abbott, Intel and Qualcomm
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories, Intel, and Qualcomm. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today's research reports here >>>
Shares of Abbott have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry in the year to date period (+18.7% vs. +9%). The Zacks analyst believes that momentum in the branded generics and international diabetes businesses is likely to drive growth in the coming quarters.
Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the second quarter of 2021. The company registered organic sales growth across each operating segment. Improved demands for routine diagnostic testing drove the Underlying Diagnostics sales in the quarter. Mass vaccination and a steady decline in new cases in the past few months, however, has led to a significant reduction in COVID-19 testing sales.
(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)
Intel shares have lost -12.6% in the past six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +32.5%, however, it has been riding on robust performance of its client computing group (CCG) business. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel’s leading position in the PC market, strength in servers, growing clout in software, IoT & ADAS domains and headway in process technology are positive indicators of future growth prospects.
Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave. Stiff competition from ARM-based devices, and impact of new product costs, however, are major concerns amid significant foreign currency exposure. Production delays pertaining to the 7 nm ramp up is another major headwind.
(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)
Shares of Qualcomm have gained +7.1% in the last three months against the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s gain of +4.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is likely to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility.
The company has upped the ante with the launch of the first-of-its-kind automotive platform, Snapdragon Ride, and is on track to deliver $10 billion in annual revenues as the business continues to diversify. Healthy traction in EDGE networking, as well as robust automotive telematics and connectivity platforms, is a positive. It is, however, susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments.
(You can read the full research report on QUALCOMM here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify and TJX Companies.
