Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for September 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Centogene N.V. (CNTG - Free Report) is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.6% downward over the last 30 days.
JOANN Inc. (JOAN - Free Report) operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Strattec Security Corporation (STRT - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Zynga Inc. (ZNGA - Free Report) provides social game services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE - Free Report) manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.